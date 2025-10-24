HGV crash in the early hours closes A49 near Ludlow

The incident on the A49 between the A4117 near Ludlow and the A456 near Ashford Bowdler, saw both police and the fire service respond just after 1am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the RTC involved a car and an HGV but nobody was trapped in the vehicle.

However, the fire service added that there was a fuel spillage on the road.

National Highways reported that the road was closed in both directions following the incident while a team from the agency mopped up the spillage.

But in an update just before rush hour, a spokesperson for National Highways said a "traffic light closure" will remain in place all day, to allow to road to be resurfaced.

The spokesperson said: "The A49 remains closed in both directions between the A4117 near Ludlow and the A456 near Ashford Bowdler due to a fuel spillage from a collision that occurred overnight.

"Full resurfacing works will be carried out tonight. Until then a traffic light closure will be put in place."

Motorists are being advised to find alternative routes.

West Mercia Police were also at the scene of the crash on Friday morning. The force has been approached for comment.