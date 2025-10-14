Man accused of causing the death of a 22-year-old in a Mid Wales road collision has passed away, court told
Barry Phillips, 53 from the Llanymynech area was due to appear at Welshpool Magistrates Court on Tuesday to answer a charge of causing the death of Alex Edwards by dangerous driving.
Alex Edwards, 22, from Guilsfield was involved in a crash between a van and the Kawasaki motorcycle he was riding at the time.