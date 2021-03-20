Partner of Telford woman believed to have been murdered tells of how he alerted emergency services

Police at the scene in Coachwell Close, Malinslee, Telford

Andrew Shorter, 59, said his partner had a "heart of gold" and was so kind.

Officers were called to the scene by West Midlands Ambulance Service at around 12.30am.

A 40-year-old man from Telford has been arrested on suspicion of murder and currently remains in custody.

Mr Shorter, who lived at the address, said he alerted emergency services late last night.

"It was dead silent," he said. "I couldn't hear the TV or anything which I thought was weird. It was too quiet, I called out to her but she did not answer.

"So I called the police and the ambulance because I was worried."

Mr Shorter said that his partner was such a kind woman.

"She had a heart of gold," he said. "She was such a nice woman.

"There wasn't anything she wouldn't do for you."

A West Mercia Police spokesman said: "We would like to reassure the community that this is believed to be an isolated incident."

Police had cordoned off the area while they undertook investigations today.

One couple who lived nearby said they didn't hear anything last night, and had only recently moved to the street.

"We woke up this morning to three police cars outside," they said.