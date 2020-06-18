Bridgnorth woman, 38, charged with murder of Shifnal woman, aged 65

In the early hours of Sunday, June 14, police were informed there was a fire outside a house in Apley Park in Bridgnorth. No-one was injured in the fire.

Subsequent enquiries in to the fire led to concern for the welfare of a 65-year-old woman at an address in Haughton Drive in Shifnal. Enquiries are on-going to locate her.

Lucy Fox, 38, from Bernard’s Hill, Bridgnorth, has been charged with her murder, though no body has been found.

Fox has also been charged with arson with intent to endanger life and is due to appear by video link at Kidderminster Magistrates Court today.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy said: “I’d like to thank those residents who may have been affected by our searches and enquiries in this incident.”