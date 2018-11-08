£40,000 Mustang written off in Telford lamppost smash

The car, a five-litre 2018 Ford Mustang, crashed at about 9.30am, on the B5072, Hall Park Way.

One lane of the road was closed while teams cleared the lamppost and car from the road.

The scene after the crash

The passenger and driver, a young woman, were both uninjured.

Donnington Safer Neighbourhood Team tweeted the incident, writing: "PC2465 RTC on B5072. One lane closed while we await recovery."

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the crash.

Claire Brown, communications officer from West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "At about 9.30am we were called to reports of a road traffic collision of a car hitting a lamppost.

"One ambulance was sent and two patients were assessed on scene. They were both uninjured and did not require any hospital treatment."

Teams removed the lamppost and debris

The road was partially closed from Morrisons to Old Park Island while the lamppost was cut into pieces and the car was cleared.

Donnington Safer Neighbourhood Team's Twitter account posted updates of the clean up, posting: "PC2465 road still closed from Morrison's to Old Park island while the street light is removed.

"Nearly done."

Police constable Robert Hughes, from Donnington Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "The lamppost was live at the time of the crash, so we had to call an electrical company to come and make it safe.

"The team then had to cut up the lamppost into little pieces so it could be carried off from the road."