Man arrested after vehicle pursuit in Oswestry town centre

PC George Watling posted on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page this morning (October 24) reporting the incident where he and PS Tim Lever followed a vehicle due to "in manner of driving" and a "strong smell of cannabis".

The post said officers attempted to stop the vehicle, however it failed to stop and "made off".

Officers followed the vehicle onto Beatrice Street where the driver attempted to flee. However, the driver was blocked by officers and quickly arrested.

A man was arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Oswestry. Picture: West Mercia Police

A quantity of cash and controlled drugs were seized from the vehicle.

As of 9am on Thursday, October 24, the driver remained in police custody.