Beauty fans rushing to try new e.l.f concealer that promises crease-free coverage

No matter how much sleep I get, or how many under eye patches I apply, the dark circles under my eyes just won’t seem to get any better. It’s something I’ve just grown to accept, but thanks to e.l.f Cosmetics I may not have to for much longer.

That’s because the brand have just launched the e.l.f. Cosmetics Soft Glam Satin Concealer which has been designed to cover dark circles and redness with just-right, medium buildable coverage.

In other words, it sounds like it’ll do the job perfectly but it won’t look like you’ve got much make-up on at all. Plus, the the e.l.f. Cosmetics Soft Glam Satin Concealer has been formulated so that its long-lasting and crease-resistant too.

That’s crucial for me, because when I have previously tried to use (non-e.l.f Cosmetics branded) make-up to cover my dark circles it’s been an asbolute disaster. The amount of product I’ve had to put on to begin to disguise them has left me feeling self- conscious because it’s then been blantantly obvious I’ve got make-up under my eyes, particularly because it’s stuck to all the delicate skin creases. It’s been so bad I’ve just taken it off as I felt like going out bare-faced, dark circles and all, was better. But, the e.l.f. Cosmetics Soft Glam Satin Concealer could be about to change all that for me.

The e.l.f. Cosmetics Soft Glam Satin Concealer is available in 36 different colours, incorporating cool, neutral and warm skin undertones, and also fair, light, medium, tan deep and rich shades, so you can be sure of selecting one that’s actually going to compliment your complexion.

I understand if that sounds overwhelming, however - but e.lf. Cosmetics have realised that their customers who may not be sure which shade is best for them. Myself included. With that in mind, the brand have created a shade-matching tool to help you find your perfect match on the e.lf. Cosmetics website. They’ll also offering a 100% refund if you don’t quite select the correct shade for you.

It’s such a helpful tool to provide, and a refund promise for e.lf. Cosmetics to give, as it is very daunting to buy any make-up product online when you can’t use a tester to make sure the colour is one you actually like or matches your skintone before you part with your hard-earned cash. But, e.lf. Cosmetics actually understand that and are doing great things to try to prevent that - thank you e.lf. Cosmetics, and huge well done.

There’s three key ingredients in the e.l.f. Cosmetics Soft Glam Satin Concealer; 1% hydrating hibiscus complex which helps hydrate skin, hyaluronic acid to help retain moisture and amino acid-coated pigments to leave skin feeling soft. All-in-all it sounds like a fantastic product which aids with one of the most common skin complaints while looking after the skin too.

I can’t wait to try the e.l.f. Cosmetics Soft Glam Satin Concealer. I’ll also be having a look at the rest of the e.l.f. Soft Glam collection on the the e.lf. Cosmetics website to see what other new make-up must haves I can find. . .