Amazon is giving away four months of premium music — but this deal ends in days

Just three days remain to take Amazon up on an amazing offer that could sort your entertainment needs out until the summer.

If you've been thinking of signing up to a new streaming service, consider this one first. It's an offer from Amazon that will give you four months of premium streaming for absolutely nothing.

The offer means Prime members can get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free, and even non-members will get three months.

The deal is available until January 9, and it signs you up to Amazon's premium music subscription service, offering access to 100 million songs in HD, with millions also available in Ultra HD.

A new streaming service could help you kick off your new year’s resolutions in style

Alongside the music, subscribers can listen to top podcasts ad-free and receive one free audiobook every month through Audible, which is included as part of the subscription.

There’s also a growing catalogue of tracks mastered in Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio, plus thousands of curated playlists and stations to suit whatever mood January throws at you.

Everything is ad-free, and you can download songs or playlists for offline listening, which makes it easy to keep your favourite tracks close whether you’re at home, commuting or heading out for a winter walk.

The service works across smartphones, tablets, PCs, Fire TV devices and Amazon Echo speakers, with personalised recommendations that adapt to your listening habits over time.

Audible has the UK's biggest selection of audiobooks - and it's included in the free trial

The inclusion of Audible adds another layer to the experience, particularly at this time of year. One audiobook a month means you can ease into longer evenings with something absorbing to listen to, whether that’s during a quiet night in or as part of a new routine you’re trying to build for the year ahead.

After the free period ends, Amazon Music Unlimited is priced at £10.99 per month for Prime members and £11.99 per month for non-Prime members, but for now, the offer gives you months of listening without any upfront cost.

To explore the service, browse curated playlists, or start listening straight away, Amazon also offers a built-in music player with themed playlists designed for everything from relaxed mornings to energetic workouts and easy listening evenings.

Just make sure you sign up to the deal before it expires on January 9. To find out more, click here.