Four-bedroom detached family home hits the market in Shawbirch for £349,950

A stylish four-bedroom detached house in Marsh Meadow Close, Shawbirch, is on the market for £349,950; a well-appointed family home nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac, perfect for those seeking comfort, space and convenience.

Inside, the ground floor welcomes you with a bright entrance hallway, a cloakroom/WC, and a lounge featuring a bay window and a modern fireplace — a relaxed, welcoming space. There’s a separate dining room with French doors opening onto the rear garden, ideal for family meals or entertaining.

The modern kitchen has integrated appliances and a range cooker

The kitchen is modern and well-fitted with matching wall and base units, oak worktops, a corner walk-in larder, and fitted appliances including a dual-fuel cooker and space for washer/dryer and fridge-freezer. Upstairs, you’ll find four good-sized bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside, the house benefits from a driveway, an integral garage and a private rear garden with lawn, decking and mature planting — great for summer BBQs and family time.

The living room is light and spacious

If you’re looking for a practical, well-designed family home with charm and modern comforts in Telford, this one deserves a closer look — it won’t hang around for long.

If you’re in the market for a comfortable family home in Telford that offers flexibility, space and good value — this one should definitely be on your shortlist.

