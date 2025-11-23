I’m starting my fitness goals before Christmas so I can enjoy all the wine and mince pies

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

I’ve discovered something that could completely change how I approach the holiday season: the WalkFit app. I haven’t actually started using it yet, but I’m planning to and I’m really excited.The idea is simple: Walkfit tells you exactly how many steps you need to take each day to balance out what you eat.

The WalkFit app doesn’t give you vague advice like “walk more” or “move around.” Just a clear, achievable daily goal. Knowing the exact number ahead of time makes it easier to plan my day and make room for the festive treats I love without feeling guilty.

WalkFit key features:

Personalised walking and weight loss plans tailored to their goals

Indoor workouts, step aerobics, treadmill-friendly programs and more

Daily programs and fun challenges to stay consistent

Motivation boosters like awards, badges, and streaks

Built-in step and calorie tracking to monitor progress effortlessly.

My plan is to start now, before the Christmas madness really hits. I’m planning on morning walks, a few steps at lunch, and a little post-dinner stroll after indulging in wine and mince pies. Forget “new year new me”, I want to get into better daily habits now.

I’ve already downloaded the app and put all my information in - it was actually really easy. Now I have my own personal step goal and I can get started right away. Walking is something I can actually fit into my day, and knowing I have a target makes it feel purposeful.

I’m not punishing myself or trying to cancel out holiday indulgence I’m just creating a little balance so I can enjoy Christmas without that nagging guilt.

So this year, I’m making a commitment: I’ll start tracking my steps with WalkFit, and I’ll make my daily goals a non-negotiable. It feels like a small change, but I have a feeling it’s going to make a big difference in how I enjoy the season.

