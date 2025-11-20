Guinness Nitrosurge drops to £19.99 in rare Black Friday deal - lowest ever price

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement

We're a nation obsessed with a pint of Guinness. In the UK we buy around 10 million pints of the black stuff every day.

And while we should all be out supporting one of the 36,000 pubs that sells it straight from the barrel, it's nice to be able to treat ourselves to a drop at home every now and again.

Canned Guinness, which includes a clever widget to ensure you get a perfect pint, is the cheapest and simplest way to enjoy the stout in your own home, but a clever gadget sold by Guinness has made it possible to pour yourself a pint that tastes as good as it does from your local pub.

The Nitrosurge is a perfect present for Guinness lovers

The Guinness Draught Nitrosurge device is a gadget that sits on top of special cans and, at the touch of a button, a "precision ultrasonic transducer" kicks in and pulses your pint with a special frequency that starts that beguiling Guinness surge we all revel in.

Then you just unleash your inner bartender - pour the contents of the can through the Nitrosurge device into your tilted glass to two thirds, leave it for a minute or so to settle, and then top it up with the last few drops.

You'll be giddy with Guinness lust, and left with a creamy head that's ready to dive into, every bit as moreish as a proper pub pint.

Nitrosurge cans are pretty pricey - but we know a neat hack that lets you use ANY stout can

Usually, these rechargeable pucks of potency cost £30, but there's a Black Friday deal on right now, which drops the price to £19.99. And it has never dropped that low. During the last Black Friday sale it dropped to £20, and we've seen it at £25 a couple of times, but never as low as £19.99.

Of course, you'll need some cans to go with it. Unfortunately, you can't just use normal Guinness cans, it'll wreak havoc with the widget, but Nitrosurge cans cost £7.60 for a pack of four on Amazon at the moment.

There is a way to turn any can of nitrogen stout, including standard Guinness cans, into a Nitrosurge compatible can, though. Carefully pierce the top with a pin to release the gas without triggering the widget, and pour it flat, through the Nitrosurge. This is a much cheaper way to keep the drinks flowing, and you don't need to use Guinness if you prefer another brand.

Obviously, this £19.99 Nitrosurge deal won't last long, so snap it up while you can.