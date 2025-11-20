£70 packaway waterproof jacket now just £21 in early Black Friday deal

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If you've been trying to make the most of the great outdoors during what has turned into a very soggy autumn, you'll know how valuable a decent waterproof layer can be.

And in the changeable British weather, having a layer you can whip out in a hurry is very handy indeed.

That's why these packaway jackets are a great accessory to have to hand. They squish easily into a small rucksack, and they're ready to shake out, throw on, and keep you covered up when the weather turns sour.

The jacket packs away into a small back, which you can sling over your shoulder or tuck into a rucksack

Unlike some of the cheaper packaway jackets, this is made with a trick fabric, designed to be breathable and water repellent at the same time - so you won't get a sweat on in the warm weather, and it'll keep you nice and dry when the heavens open.

It has two pockets, a retractable hood, and there were quite a few size and colour options available at the time of writing - although Regatta warns it's selling fast.

And that's no surprise, because it's usually £70, but thanks to the Black Friday sale you can get one for £21. It's a brilliant price for what's basically an insurance policy against a good walk being ruined by a sudden downpour.