Regatta launches cycling accessory sale with 70% off plus extra 11%

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

You have to be a pretty stoic cyclist to get out on the roads and trails during the winter months - which is why prices of cycling accessories drop sharply ahead of the cold, dark season.

And right now there's never been a better time to stock up on the essentials you need to keep your time on two wheels trouble-free.

From bike locks to technical clothing, we've been bowled over by the deals offered by Regatta right now, with savings of 70% or more on cycling accessories.

This windproof jacket was £160, but it's now just £40

Prices start at just £1.50, and go all the way up to £73.50 - but it's the savings that are impressive.

For example, these adult cycling gloves have dropped from £25 to £7.50, and this unisex windshell jacket was £160, but it's now just £40.

Get our Top Buys newsletter - so you don’t miss the best deals

Among the cycling tools is this track pump, which started off at £45, but it's now down to a remarkable £13.50 - and don't miss the opportunity to buy a £25 multi-tool for £7.50 - a perfect gift for cycling enthusiasts.

The 70% savings won't last forever, so be quick if you want to catch a deal. And if you use the code SINGLE11 at the checkout, Regatta is promising a further 11% off - so it really is a feast of bargains.