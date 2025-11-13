Three-bedroom detached house for sale in Telford

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This beautiful three-bedroom detached home on Archer Drive, Telford, TF3 5FQ sits on a generous corner plot with enviable countryside views to the Wrekin and was newly built in 2021, offering a smart blend of modern comfort, space and a peaceful setting.

A welcoming hallway leads into a spacious open-plan kitchen diner fitted with a full range of base and wall units and modern integrated appliances, perfect for everyday living and entertaining, with a separate utility room and guest WC for extra convenience.

The modern kitchen diner is a well-lit space

The large living room enjoys plenty of natural light and opens to the garden via French doors, creating a lovely flow to the outside. Upstairs are three well-proportioned bedrooms, all fully carpeted, including a fabulous master suite with its own dressing area and en-suite, alongside a beautifully appointed family bathroom.

The professionally landscaped, low-maintenance rear garden is a peaceful haven with patio and dining/entertaining zones – ideal for soaking up the views – and many of the rooms are dual aspect to make the most of the outlook.

To the front there’s a smart lawned garden and a driveway with parking for two cars. With no onward chain and excellent access to local amenities, schools, shops and major transport links, this is a superb move-in-ready home for families and professionals alike.