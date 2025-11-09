Regatta’s £30 microfleece drops to just £9 in huge winter sale

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Any lover of the great outdoors will tell you that the trick to keeping warm while you're out in the elements is layering your clothing.

A decent base layer is important when it's really nippy, but most of the time you'd get away with your favourite T-shirt, a good mid-layer, and a technical coat.

And the good news is, a mid-layer needn't cost a lot of money. It's important they're breathable, but the key thing is they should keep you warm while not weighing you down.

Zip it all the way up to keep warm, open it up to cool off

And this Micro Lightweight Half-Zip Fleece, by Regatta, is perfect for the job. The best bit? It's currently just £9.

Yes, that's an effective mid-layer you could wear under a down jacket or a waterproof for less than a tenner.

It's a huge discount, down from £30, is thanks to the ongoing Regatta sale, and you can't be too choosy about the colours, but when we last checked, there were quite a few sizes remaining.

Regatta's Layerlite fabric technology has been used to create this fleece, which means it's quick drying and easy to look after.

The half-zip neck opening style makes it perfect for layering, because you can control your temperature by opening it up during a climb, or zipping it right up to your neck when the temperature drops.

This is such a good price for a quality mid-layer, but Regatta warns on its website that it's selling fast, so we don't know how long the colour and size combinations will last.

Click here to see if yours is still available.