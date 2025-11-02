Regatta’s £30 kids’ poncho drops to just £6 in huge 80% sale

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Snuggling up in front of a movie in a fluffy, cosy poncho has never been so affordable. Because Regatta has knocked the price of this £30 poncho down to a remarkable £6.

It's part of the brand's mid-season sale, and there are savings of around 50% to be found quite commonly on the website, but this kids' poncho has been discounted by 80%.

Made from 100% polyester Borg fleece with a brushed-back finish, the deliberately oversized poncho gives the perfect relaxed fit for kids to lounge, layer or dash out into the garden in comfort.

There are other colours available, but be careful when you're choosing sizes - because they're running out

The grown-on hood adds extra warmth, and the front kangaroo pocket gives them a spot to tuck in warming hands or their favourite snack.

The unisex ponchos are available in three colours, and the sizes are obviously quite flexible, but they're grouped into ages 3-5, 5-9, and 9-13.

The only snag is that, obviously, these are selling incredibly quickly, and size and colour options are starting to thin out, so click here to see if you can still make up a combination you prefer.