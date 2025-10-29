All the Greene King pubs in the West Midlands and Shropshire where you can stay for less this winter
From cosy coaching inns to countryside retreats, Greene King has launched a series of discounted pub stays across the West Midlands and Shropshire – perfect for a winter break without the big price tag.
Cosy rooms, a fire-lit pub and a hearty Sunday roast — it’s the kind of winter break that doesn’t need much selling. But Greene King Inns has gone further, rolling out a set of money-saving offers to tempt guests to its pubs-with-rooms across the West Midlands and Shropshire.
You can currently get 15% off weekend breaks, £50 Sunday night stays, up to 15% off longer stays, and 20% off food at the pub when you book direct. Each inn has a different feel — some are tucked away in sleepy villages, others sit on bustling high streets or overlook rivers and cathedrals.
The key detail? Most are right in the middle of local towns and villages, so you’re within walking distance of Christmas markets, fireworks, or just a change of scene. You can browse the full list of Greene King Inns and current offers here.
Here are some of the most atmospheric Greene King pubs in the West Midlands and Shropshire where you can stay this winter — often for much less than a chain hotel.
Himley House, Himley
Just outside Wolverhampton, this Grade II-listed Georgian house offers 23 en-suite rooms, traditional pub meals and a spacious garden. An easy choice for a weekend that feels rural without going far.
Check availability and book at Himley House
Coleshill Hotel, Coleshill
Right on the high street in Coleshill, this historic coaching inn is full of character and makes a great base for exploring both Birmingham and the Warwickshire countryside.
See Coleshill Hotel’s latest winter offers here
Greswolde Arms, Knowle
With 33 rooms and a pub packed with comfort food favourites, this former coaching inn near Solihull suits both family stays and couples’ weekends.
Find out more and book the Greswolde Arms
Abbey Field, Kenilworth
In the centre of historic Kenilworth and a short stroll from the castle, this dog-friendly inn mixes pub atmosphere with countryside charm.
Check availability at Abbey Field
Old Mill, Baginton (Coventry)
Set beside the River Sowe, this timber-beamed pub feels like a proper retreat. Enjoy riverside views, fireside dinners and 28 guest rooms.
Book the Old Mill direct for food savings
Chase Hotel, Nuneaton
A handsome Victorian inn with a pub and traditional restaurant on site. Rooms are spacious and it’s an easy base for a no-fuss winter break.
Millers Hotel, Sibson
Converted from an old village bakery, this red-brick inn in the quiet village of Sibson offers a peaceful break with plenty of charm.
The Longshoot, Nuneaton
This large inn near Nuneaton includes a carvery, comfortable rooms and easy access to the region’s towns and events.
Riverside, Branston (Burton area)
Overlooking the River Trent, this spacious pub hotel has 34 rooms and a large beer garden. Inside, it’s all about comfort food and cosy corners.
Book Riverside for a waterside winter break
Cocked Hat, Binley Woods (Coventry)
Georgian-inspired inn near Coventry with good transport links, a pub menu and leafy beer garden.
Pen & Parchment, Stratford-upon-Avon
Set in a 17th-century wisteria-covered building, this pub is walking distance to the RSC theatres and riverside. Great for a festive theatre weekend.
Ye Olde Talbot, Worcester
Directly across from Worcester Cathedral, this 13th-century coaching inn offers character, convenience and unbeatable location for a winter visit.
Stay at Ye Olde Talbot this season
Dog & Partridge, Tutbury
A Tudor-style village pub in Tutbury with log fires, traditional ales and nine comfy guest rooms.
Check Dog & Partridge availability
Riverside Inn, Cound (Shrewsbury)
A six-room inn with views of the Severn, open fires and a peaceful setting in the Shropshire countryside.
Book the Riverside Inn in Cound
