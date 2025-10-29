All the Greene King pubs in the West Midlands and Shropshire where you can stay for less this winter

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.



Cosy rooms, a fire-lit pub and a hearty Sunday roast — it’s the kind of winter break that doesn’t need much selling. But Greene King Inns has gone further, rolling out a set of money-saving offers to tempt guests to its pubs-with-rooms across the West Midlands and Shropshire.

You can currently get 15% off weekend breaks, £50 Sunday night stays, up to 15% off longer stays, and 20% off food at the pub when you book direct. Each inn has a different feel — some are tucked away in sleepy villages, others sit on bustling high streets or overlook rivers and cathedrals.

The key detail? Most are right in the middle of local towns and villages, so you’re within walking distance of Christmas markets, fireworks, or just a change of scene. You can browse the full list of Greene King Inns and current offers here.

Here are some of the most atmospheric Greene King pubs in the West Midlands and Shropshire where you can stay this winter — often for much less than a chain hotel.

Himley House, Himley

Inside Himley House near Wolverhampton – a stylish, fire-lit setting perfect for relaxed winter dining and weekend stays

Just outside Wolverhampton, this Grade II-listed Georgian house offers 23 en-suite rooms, traditional pub meals and a spacious garden. An easy choice for a weekend that feels rural without going far.

Check availability and book at Himley House

Coleshill Hotel, Coleshill

Right on the high street in Coleshill, this historic coaching inn is full of character and makes a great base for exploring both Birmingham and the Warwickshire countryside.

See Coleshill Hotel’s latest winter offers here

Greswolde Arms, Knowle

With 33 rooms and a pub packed with comfort food favourites, this former coaching inn near Solihull suits both family stays and couples’ weekends.

Find out more and book the Greswolde Arms

Abbey Field, Kenilworth

The Abbey Field in Kenilworth offers a welcoming pub atmosphere and cosy rooms just a short walk from the town’s historic castle

In the centre of historic Kenilworth and a short stroll from the castle, this dog-friendly inn mixes pub atmosphere with countryside charm.

Check availability at Abbey Field

Old Mill, Baginton (Coventry)

Set beside the River Sowe, this timber-beamed pub feels like a proper retreat. Enjoy riverside views, fireside dinners and 28 guest rooms.

Book the Old Mill direct for food savings

Chase Hotel, Nuneaton

A handsome Victorian inn with a pub and traditional restaurant on site. Rooms are spacious and it’s an easy base for a no-fuss winter break.

View Chase Hotel winter deals

Millers Hotel, Sibson

Converted from an old village bakery, this red-brick inn in the quiet village of Sibson offers a peaceful break with plenty of charm.

Check prices at Millers Hotel

The Longshoot, Nuneaton

This large inn near Nuneaton includes a carvery, comfortable rooms and easy access to the region’s towns and events.

See offers at The Longshoot

Riverside, Branston (Burton area)

Overlooking the River Trent, this spacious pub hotel has 34 rooms and a large beer garden. Inside, it’s all about comfort food and cosy corners.

Book Riverside for a waterside winter break

Cocked Hat, Binley Woods (Coventry)

Georgian-inspired inn near Coventry with good transport links, a pub menu and leafy beer garden.

Find deals at the Cocked Hat

Pen & Parchment, Stratford-upon-Avon

Set in a 17th-century wisteria-covered building, this pub is walking distance to the RSC theatres and riverside. Great for a festive theatre weekend.

Book the Pen & Parchment here

Ye Olde Talbot, Worcester

Directly across from Worcester Cathedral, this 13th-century coaching inn offers character, convenience and unbeatable location for a winter visit.

Stay at Ye Olde Talbot this season

Dog & Partridge, Tutbury

A Tudor-style village pub in Tutbury with log fires, traditional ales and nine comfy guest rooms.

Check Dog & Partridge availability

Riverside Inn, Cound (Shrewsbury)

A six-room inn with views of the Severn, open fires and a peaceful setting in the Shropshire countryside.

Book the Riverside Inn in Cound

To see all current Greene King Inns winter deals and check direct booking discounts,

visit the full Greene King Inns listings here