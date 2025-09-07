Kitchen builder wins a dream car in a spot the ball competition for a SECOND time

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement

Winning your dream car might be lucky, but for one kitchen builder it’s beginning to look like a habit.

Martin Hiett has just landed his second life-changing prize in a spot the ball competition — a brand new £70,000 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, plus a £50,000 cash bonus.

And the win comes just over three years after he scooped his first jackpot - a £34,000 Hyundai i30N with £40,000 hidden in the boot.

The joiner, who works for Stoneham Kitchens in Sidcup, entered the £2 BOTB competition by trying to pinpoint the precise spot of a digitally-removed football in a photo.

Martin's colleagues came out to help him celebrate his second big win

His pixel-perfect guess secured the top prize again, leaving his colleagues stunned as BOTB rolled up with the Mustang and a briefcase full of cash.

Martin told the BOTB team he had just sold his Hyundai, which means his new Mustang will be arriving just in time to fill the gap in his life.

The car fanatic said: “I must admit I do miss the noise the Hyundai makes, so that's why I entered to entered to win the Dark Horse.

Martin's Hyundai was his dream car at the time

"My favourite thing about the Mustang would be the fact they're a dying breed. You don't get many five-litre normally aspirated V8s, so that's why I went for it."

He now gets to spec out his dream Dark Horse, with BOTB also footing the bill for his first year’s insurance, servicing and fuel.

As for the £50,000 bonus, Martin admitted it might not stay in the bank for long because he and his wife have just celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

"So we might go for a mini-break," he said.

To win the prize, Martin had to pick the exact pixel

