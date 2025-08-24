Yankee Candle launches new Enchanted Orchard and Glistening Leaves scents perfect for Autumn

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

There’s nothing better than creating a cosy atmosphere at home to celebrate the beauty of autumn. Yankee Candle has just released two brand-new fragrances, as part of the Fantastical Fall range, that perfectly capture the magic of the season Yankee Candle has just launched two new scents designed to fill your space with warmth, comfort, and a touch of autumnal enchantment.

Enchanted Orchard

Enchanted Orchard

Imagine a peaceful stroll through a sun-dappled orchard, where the scent of ripe fruit mingles with earthy notes of fallen leaves. The Enchanted Orchard candle combines crisp apple, juicy pear, and subtle hints of autumn spice to create a fragrance that is both refreshing and comforting. It’s the perfect choice for cosy evenings indoors, instantly transporting you to a golden autumn landscape.

Glistening Leaves

Glistening Leaves

Nothing says autumn like the crunch of fallen leaves beneath your feet, and Glistening Leaves brings that feeling indoors. With a blend of fresh woodland notes, amber, and a soft hint of musk, this candle embodies the crisp, invigorating scent of an autumn forest. Light it on a chilly evening and let the fragrance wrap you in seasonal serenity.

Both scents are more than just candles; they're a way to set the mood for the season. Whether you’re curling up with a good book, hosting a cosy dinner party, or simply enjoying a quiet night in, Enchanted Orchard and Glistening Leaves will help create the perfect autumnal backdrop.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now