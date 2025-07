This £29.99 portable air cooler uses ice to blast you with cold air

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

As most of the UK starts to sweat in another stifling heatwave, sales of fans, coolers, and air conditioners are really hotting up.

And Wowcher seems to have one of the best deals we can find on a full-size portable air cooler this week, with a massive 70% discount off this amazing device.

The Hirix air cooler is an absolute bargain at the moment

It's an evaporative cooler, which is far cheaper, more economical, and less cumbersome than an air conditioner, but using cold water and ice blocks, it's almost as effective. And, for just £29.99 it's an absolute bargain.

To use it, you just fill the water tank in the base with cold water, then freeze some ice packs which sit in the top of the unit.

The cold air being drawn off the water combined with the icy blast from the blocks which sit behind the vents combine to give you a wonderfully refreshing breeze in any room.

It has three speed settings, which means you can turn it right down for bedtime, or right up for maximum relief from the heat, and the 120-degree oscillation means the air is moved evenly across your indoor space.

Hirix usually charges £99.99 for this unit, but if you order a voucher on Wowcher's website you'll get it for £29.99.

Fans are effective, air conditioning is even better, but for a blend of price and performance, you really can't go wrong with an evaporative cooler. Don't miss this one, because it's selling very fast.