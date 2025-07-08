Gymshark Elevate Leggings 2.0: Premium Performance Meets Everyday Comfort now 70% off - plus an extra 20% off

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.



If you're looking to refresh your activewear drawer with leggings that effortlessly transition from studio to street, the Gymshark Elevate Leggings 2.0 are the upgrade your wardrobe’s been waiting for especially now at a massive 76% discount.

Originally priced at £60, they’re now down to just £18 — and with an extra 20% off using code EXTRA20, you can grab them for just £14.40. Style, comfort, and performance, all for the price of a couple of coffees.

Whether you're pushing through a hot yoga session, powering through your Sunday reset, or heading to brunch with your crew, the Elevate Leggings 2.0 are designed to move with you — and make you feel amazing while doing it.

Gymshark Elevate Leggings 2.0

Buttery Soft RLSE Fabric: A premium blend that offers both gentle support and 4-way stretch for unrestricted movement.

Upgraded Waistband & Fit: Redesigned to stay in place — so there’s no pulling, adjusting, or rolling down mid-squat or mid-stretch.

Breathable & Sweat-Wicking: Keeps you cool and dry, even in high-heat classes.

Flattering High Waistband: The second-skin feel gives a smooth, sculpted silhouette.

No Front Seam: For a clean, distraction-free finish that looks sleek under tops.

High-waisted

Full length

Crafted with 75% Nylon and 25% Elastane, the Elevate Leggings 2.0 are perfect for everything from Pilates and yoga to coffee runs and lounging. Built from Gymshark's signature RLSE fabric, they offer unmatched softness with enough structure to support your every move.

At just £14.40, these leggings offer serious value and serious vibes. Whether you’re moving, stretching, or relaxing, Elevate Leggings 2.0 are your new everyday essential.

