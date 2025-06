Get 70% off these designer inspired women’s flat sandals perfect for summer days and hot nights out

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

When summer hits, the last thing anyone wants is to deal with hot, uncomfortable footwear. That’s where these Floral Women’s Summer Flat Sandals come in — a simple, affordable option for staying cool and comfortable without giving up style.

The floral design is giving Gucci vibes but at just £8.99 (originally £29.99 from Obero), these sandals from Wowcher are really affordable. Especially if you’re looking for everyday sliders that you can wear throughout the summer season.

With their open-toe design and flat heel, these sandals are clearly built with comfort in mind. They're lightweight, breathable, and easy to slip on, ideal for casual days out, running errands, or even as a backup pair to keep in the car or your bag for long walks or travel days. If you’ve ever regretted wearing rigid shoes on a hot day, these are a smart alternative.

The floral detailing gives them just enough personality without going over the top. They’ll work with most summer outfits from shorts and dresses to more relaxed holiday wear. If you like your sandals to be low-maintenance and versatile, the neutral colour options (khaki and grey) make them easy to match with whatever’s already in your wardrobe.

Available in a range of sizes perfect for most feet. The PU material also means they’re easy to clean and more durable than cheaper foam alternatives, which often wear out quickly in summer heat.

Sandal Highlights:

Colours: Khaki and grey

Sizes: UK3.5, UK4, UK5, UK5.5, UK6.5, UK7, UK8, and UK9

Pattern: FlowersMaterial: PU (polyurethane)

Closure: Slip-on

Toe style: Open toe

All-season: Summer

Heel height: Flat heel

These aren’t designer sandals, and they won’t replace more supportive walking shoes but for the price, they’re a reasonable choice for casual use. Whether you need something to throw on quickly for a walk in the park, a trip to the shops, or to wear by the beach, they’ll do the job without fuss.

