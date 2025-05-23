Grab a 42% discount on this bourbon cask Jura Scotch whisky

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Ageing a whisky in a bourbon cask will give it a rich, underlying sweetness, with hints of vanilla, toffee, and dried fruits.

The powerful hit you get from a quality whisky is tempered by this sweetness, and it ensures you'll enjoy a complex, warming, and balanced drink.

It's also usually a fairly expensive combination, but although Jura's special Bourbon Cask single malt usually costs £36.50, it's currently priced at £21.30 on Amazon, because there's a 42% discount.

We don't know how long this discount will last, but it's a good chance to grab a Father's Day gift perhaps, because it will arrive in a nice presentation case.

Amazon isn't the only outlet offering a discount. While Sainsbury's has it on for £37.50, it's down to £23 at Waitrose, and £22.48 at Asda. But Amazon's is still the cheapest, especially with the free delivery taken into account.

Snap up the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S25 5G and Sky Mobile will throw in a Galaxy Tab A9+ worth £259 – absolutely free! This offer - which we wrote about in detail here - runs until 26 June 2025, but once it’s gone, it’s gone. You’ll get Samsung’s most powerful phone yet – built for gaming, streaming and multitasking – from just £30 a month with zero upfront cost.

📱 Order the Galaxy S25 now from Sky Mobile and claim your free Tab A9+