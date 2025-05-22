Whisky specialists sell this single malt for £63 - we've found it for £39

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This bargain bottle of craft whisky by one of the best-known Islay distillers is one for the connoisseurs.

Perfectly timed for Father's Day, we've found a limited-time deal on Lagavulin's eight-year-old Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky, making it the cheapest option online.

Visit the specialist suppliers and you'll see it for more than £50. It's listed on House of Malt for £62.95, and at Master of Malt for £53.75 - but if you head to Amazon while the limited-time deal is on, you can have a bottle delivered for just £39.

The Amazon offer is a limited-time deal

The eight-year-old version is a powerful dram, packed with peaty flavours, and originally bottled as a limited-edition launch to commemorate the distillery's 200th anniversary.

Unlike the more expensive 16-year-old version, this has retained more of its peaty character, which means you can expect a tea-scented smoky hit after the initial sweetness.

Peaty whiskies aren't for everyone, but if it is your preferred flavour, you'll love the big complexity of this stunning drop.

Expect hints of coriander seed, barley sugar, cumin powder, smoked kipper and marzipan ahead of an apple crumble and toasted almond finish. And add a few drops of water to unlock other intense flavours.

Amazon's 26% discount off the usual £52.50 listing price is a limited-time deal, so we don't know how long it will last for. But it comes in a presentation box, so there's certainly still time to pick one up as a Father's Day gift.

