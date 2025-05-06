Escape the half term ‘I’m bored’ moans with a luxury Norfolk lodge break from £199

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

With half term on just around the corner, and the familiar wine of "I'm bored" creeps upon us. It may be time to book a short getaway to keep the children entertained and preserve your sanity. The good news is it's not too late to book a few days away as I’ve found a luxury deal on Wowcher - at an affordable price.

You and your family can enjoy a two or three-night luxury lodge break for up to four guests at Norfolk Woodlakes Park in King's Lynn. The luxury break includes a private hot tub, a bottle of Prosecco, and a box of chocolates to share. For full details on the offer click here.

Norfolk Luxury Lodge Break from £199

The Woodlakes Park, King’s Lynn is a relaxing getaway in the British countryside. This mini-break offers a cosy and well-equipped lodge, perfect for two or three nights of outdoor adventures or enjoying the scenery.

You'll find all the modern conveniences and luxurious touches needed for a comfortable stay. The lodge features a mini kitchen, cosy double bed, central heating, garden area, TV and private hot tub or jacuzzi bath.

Petting Farm: Get up close with a delightful array of animals, including goats, sheep, rabbits, chickens, pigs, and ducks.

Pet friendly: Your beloved furry companions are welcome to join your stay! Contact the merchant for details.

Things to do: Discover the charming town, visit Oxburgh Hall, explore Downham Market, venture to Sandringham Estate, and enjoy scenic walks along the Norfolk Coast. Sleeps up to four: This min-break is ideal for couples, friends or families of four.

A relaxing getaway with this luxury lodge break for a family of four. Valid for selected dates between October 17, 2024, and October 17, 2025. Click here to book now and take full advantage of this amazing deal.

