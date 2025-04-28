Molly-Mae Hague’s ‘new favourite’ skincare duo are now 50 per cent off - but only for a limited time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Looking for skincare products that will give you a radiant complexion? Influencer Molly-Mae Hague has revealed her secret to flawless, plump skin on social media, and the good news is the products she uses are currently on sale.

Since turning her back on fillers four years ago, Molly-Mae Hague has been using skincare products from L’Oreal.

Speaking to fans on TikTok the former Love Island star, 25,said: “I want to tell you guys about the products I have been using when my skin needs an instant re-plump. I have fallen in love with the L’Oreal Revitalift range.

L’Oreal Revitalift range.

"As some of you may now, I have not had the best experience in the past when it comes to actual filler in my face. Discovering this hyaluronic acid serum has been absolutely game changing for me. I haven’t actually gotten filler in probably four years now. This serum really plumps my skin in one hour and just gives me the most rejuvenated, refreshed look to my skin.”

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler [+Hyaluronic Acid] Serum, 1.5% Pure Concentrated Hyaluronic Acid Dropper Serum £14.39 (55% off £31.99)

Molly-Mae Hague went on to explain that she also uses the eye serum and can see “why everyone has been raving about it.” After applying the serum to her under eyes in the video clip the influencer said: “it feels absolutely incredible and I have noticed a dramatic difference in the brightness of my under-eyes.”

L'Oréal Paris 2.5% Hyaluronic Acid and Caffeine Eye Serum, Revitalift Filler £12.99 (60% off £31.99)

After applying both the products her skin looked luminous and plum in an instant she added: “these two together are my new favourite duo.”

Love magazines but hate the cost? With Readly, you can access dozens of top fashion titles for one low price – and right now, you can get two months free. Click here for more information.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now