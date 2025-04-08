Three-bed detached home in quiet Telford cul-de-sac could be yours for £250k
Three-bed detached house in Stirchley, Telford with garden, garage and parking, now on sale via Purplebricks.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Families on the hunt for space, storage and a peaceful spot in Telford might want to take a look at this three-bedroom detached home in Chapmans Close – on the market with Purplebricks for offers in the region of £250,000.
Set in a generous cul-de-sac in Stirchley, the freehold property has plenty to offer, including two reception rooms, a driveway with ample parking, garage and shed, and no upward chain – making it a real contender for buyers keen to move quickly.
Inside, the house has a welcoming layout with a bright lounge at the front and a separate dining area with patio doors that lead straight onto the garden – ideal for summer barbecues or family gatherings.
The kitchen comes with handy storage, including a pantry cupboard, and the shower room upstairs includes a walk-in cubicle and vanity unit.
Two of the three bedrooms are good-sized doubles with built-in wardrobes, and there’s scope to update or reconfigure the home if you want to put your stamp on it – or even extend.
Out back, the enclosed lawned garden is well-kept and ideal for children or pets, while Stirchley itself is a solid family area with schools, parks and shops all nearby. Telford town centre is a short drive away, making this a practical pick for commuters too.
The home falls under Council Tax Band B, and with double glazing and gas central heating, it’s both cosy and cost-efficient.
At a glance:
Three bedrooms including two doubles with built-in wardrobes
Lounge, dining room and well-equipped kitchen with pantry
Enclosed rear garden with shed and detached garage
Spacious driveway, quiet cul-de-sac setting
For sale now via Purplebricks – click here to view and book
You’ll want to get in quickly – homes like this in Stirchley don’t hang around for long.