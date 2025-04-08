Three-bed detached home in quiet Telford cul-de-sac could be yours for £250k

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Families on the hunt for space, storage and a peaceful spot in Telford might want to take a look at this three-bedroom detached home in Chapmans Close – on the market with Purplebricks for offers in the region of £250,000.

Set in a generous cul-de-sac in Stirchley, the freehold property has plenty to offer, including two reception rooms, a driveway with ample parking, garage and shed, and no upward chain – making it a real contender for buyers keen to move quickly.

Inside, the house has a welcoming layout with a bright lounge at the front and a separate dining area with patio doors that lead straight onto the garden – ideal for summer barbecues or family gatherings.

The kitchen comes with handy storage, including a pantry cupboard, and the shower room upstairs includes a walk-in cubicle and vanity unit.

Two of the three bedrooms are good-sized doubles with built-in wardrobes, and there’s scope to update or reconfigure the home if you want to put your stamp on it – or even extend.

Out back, the enclosed lawned garden is well-kept and ideal for children or pets, while Stirchley itself is a solid family area with schools, parks and shops all nearby. Telford town centre is a short drive away, making this a practical pick for commuters too.

The home falls under Council Tax Band B, and with double glazing and gas central heating, it’s both cosy and cost-efficient.

At a glance:

Three bedrooms including two doubles with built-in wardrobes

Lounge, dining room and well-equipped kitchen with pantry

Enclosed rear garden with shed and detached garage

Spacious driveway, quiet cul-de-sac setting

For sale now via Purplebricks – click here to view and book

You’ll want to get in quickly – homes like this in Stirchley don’t hang around for long.