This £105 special release whisky is only £60 if you buy it today

Amazon's Spring Sale will be over by the end of Monday, March 31, and it's been a brilliant week of huge savings.

But as the final hours close in, there are still some epic deals surfacing, and one of the biggest savings we've seen this morning is on this bottle of 11-year-old Talisker single malt whisky.

It's one of the Isle of Skye distillery's special releases, and it's cask strength at 55.1%, so it has a price tag to reflect its exclusivity.

The price will shoot back up after the end of Monday, so be quick

Look this bottle up on Master of Malt, for example, and it'll cost you £104.99 - but if you can catch the final moments of Amazon's Spring Sale, it'll be yours for just £60.

The only other deal we can find that comes even close to that is at The Whisky Stock, which is selling it for £79.95, with a £4.95 delivery charge. Handy if you miss the spring sale, but still a pricey dram.

The Talisker Special Release has been aged in first-fill American oak ex-bourbon and wine casks, which gives it a depth of flavour, offering fruity complexity and spice.

Talisker's classic salty and smoky notes will still shine through, but the bourbon's fruity hit will be more than evident, especially in the lingering finish.

If £60 for a bottle of whisky is a little bit over budget, there's another decent Talisker with a huge discount - this time it's Talisker Skye Single Malt, a standard strength (45.8%) award-winning Scotch, aged in a combination of refill and toasted American oak casks.

Expect fresh citrus bursts and underlying sweetness from this bargain bottle, which can be bought for £25.50 in the spring sale. It's usually £48, so be quick if you want to get it for nearly half price.