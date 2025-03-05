River Island spring must-haves for the perfect ‘jeans and a nice top’ look – plus how to style them

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

As a fashion journalist, I’m always looking for trending new outfits. I love clothes and shopping even more, but I have days when I look at my wardrobe and utter the words, “I have nothing to wear.” Of course, spring is the best time of year for a clear-out and refresh.

My go-to outfit has to be jeans and a top - I know, tell me you're a millennial without telling me you're a millennial. The fact is it's a classic combination that will always look good. I’ve found the best jeans from River Island and beautiful tops so you can mix and match your outfit, whether you're running errands or on a romantic dinner date. These are my must-have jeans and tops for spring and how to style them.

1. Yellow Le Weekend Lover Sweatshirt - £36

River Island Spring must-haves

The buttermilk yellow shade is totally on-trend for this season - you will be seeing it everywhere so paint your nails to match. Wear this Yellow Le Weekend Lover Sweatshirt - £36 on its own or over a denim shirt. Paired with the Blue High-waisted pocket wide leg-jeans £52 and sneakers gives the ultimate cool-girl look.

2. Blue Denim Collared Shirt - £32

River Island Spring must-haves

Double denim is another trend for spring. This cute Blue Denim Collared Shirt - £32 with Peter-Pan collar will look stunning with a matching shade of denim Blue High Rise Ankle Grazer Slim Jeans £46 and gold accessories.

3. Cream Spot Print Ruffle Bardot Top - £36

River Island Spring must-haves

Polka dots just bring me joy. I’d wear this Cream Spot Print Ruffle Bardot Top - £36 top with Black Relaxed Straight Jeans £42 and a pair of Black Pointed Croc Court Heels £40

4. Brown Sleeveless Sunset Slinky Top - £29

River Island spring must-haves

This Brown SleevelessTop - £29 is giving warm summer-night vibes. The brown shade makes it easy to wear with blue or black jeans. For a stylish look, I’d wear with the Blue High waisted pocket wide leg jeans £52 and throw over a chic Brown Suede Oversized Blazer £160.

Despite what you may have been told, you don’t need several different pairs of jeans. Just a couple of different colours that are the right fit will give you a variety of looks. Jeans can easily be dressed up or down and worn with a pair of heels or white sneakers. Just by mixing-up your jewellery, handbags and shoes will give you an endless amount of outfit choices.

