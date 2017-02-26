'We're not racist': WATCH Britain First leader Paul Golding in Telford

Britain First leader Paul Golding criticised the media for demonising his organisation during a protest in Telford.

The far-right former candidate for London mayor and around 150 supporters were in the town to demonstrate against alleged 'Muslim grooming gangs' operating in the area.

Although three counter-protesters were arrested, no members of the Britain First march were detained on Saturday and Mr Golding said his group were well organised and disciplined.

He also said his group were not racist, describing racism as a "bogey word thrown at us at every opportunity by left-wing journalists, left-wing politicians because they want to demonise us."