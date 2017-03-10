Paul Lambert: Wolves' clash with Rotherham is a 'must-win game'

Tomorrow’s crunch clash with rock-bottom Rotherham United at Molineux has been labelled a ‘must–win game’ by boss Paul Lambert.

Wolves haven’t won since January – a run of six defeats and one draw – but they surely won’t get a better opportunity to finally put three points on the board tomorrow.

The Millers have the worst away record in the country, having drawn one and lost 17 of their 18 matches on the road.

And Lambert is under big pressure to start overseeing some results to back up Wolves’ recent improved performances.

His team finally ended a long losing streak when claiming a 0-0 draw at Ipswich on Tuesday. But the head coach says nothing less than three points will do tomorrow.

“Tuesday was a start, so let’s see if we can go on a run,” he said.

“Every game we play is big. We’ve got a game or two in hand – we have to put pressure on teams.

“For me, going into games I don’t feel any trepidation, because we’re playing well.

“I think we’re playing well and doing enough to win games. We just need to finish off that good play. Saturday is a must-win game.”

Meanwhile teenager Morgan Gibbs-White has revealed he’s being mentored by Kortney Hause and Conor Coady as he eyes more first-team football.

The 17-year-old made his debut aged 16 against Stoke in the FA Cup in January and followed that up with half an hour off the bench in the 1-0 league defeat to Wigan.

And he feels like he’s ready to make an impact at senior level.

“I think I’ve proven it,” the midfielder said.

“It’s just whether the gaffer will put me in there but it is up to me to keep trying, keep moving and keep stepping up my game.”

“Kortney took me under his wing when I first stepped up.

“Kortney and Conor Coady took me under their wing. I look up to them because they put in 110 per cent in training every day.”