David Edwards on Wolves' dressing room: "We back Paul Lambert 100%"

David Edwards says the players owe it to Paul Lambert to get out of trouble - and insists the dressing room is 'a lot better' than when Wolves were relegated in 2013.

Defeat to Reading on Saturday - Wolves' fifth successive Championship loss - saw them drop to within one point and one place of the relegation zone.

Improved Wolves were hard done to at the Madejski with several decisions going against them and Edwards, who was part of the squad that dropped out of the Championship in 2012/13, is convinced Wolves results will turn.

"It's absolutely devastating, what happened at Reading," he said. "

"It's difficult to come out and speak to you guys because the fans will perhaps think 'here he is again, saying the same old things, they need to walk the walk instead of talking the talk'. But somebody has to front up.

"To lose five on the bounce...as an elder member the team who's been here a long time and had the privilege of wearing the armband, I think I feel the responsibility more than anyone.

"Three or four years ago when we got relegated it was a similar position to this. The similarities are there, I read it, but I can guarantee to the fans this dressing room is a lot closer and a lot better. There's a real determination to get out of this.

"In general it's a more close-knit group, there's no cliques. I haven't seen an argument, unless there's had to have been. Everyone is singing from the same hymn sheet.

"(But) results speak louder than anything. It's important not to feel sorry for ourselves. I feel now like going to a dark room and having a little sob to myself because it does hurt that much.

"We said in the dressing room, whatever we do from now until Tuesday night, make sure everything is perfect, your preparation is right, you eat the right food, you get sleep. Everything has to be spot on to give us the best possible chance on Tuesday.

"We've got to stick together."

Lambert has come under fire from some supporters after overseeing a disastrous run of results - the first six-game losing sequence since 2012 under Terry Connor - but Edwards said he had the unanimous support of the dressing room.

"Everyone is 100 per cent behind the manager," the midfielder added. "He came in and really steadied the ship. Us as players now owe him that faith to perform on the pitch. It's not down to him. It's us who go over that white line on a Saturday and us who have to perform, be brave, be strong and take the pressure of this huge club and turn it around.

"We know we're capable. A month ago we went to Barnsley and put on a great performance, we felt like we could win every week.

"We know it's possible to achieve those results again."

A Paul McShane header won the contest for the Royals.

But Wolves felt a number of refereeing decisions went against them, with that winner appearing to be offside and Romain Saiss' header clearly crossing the line in the first half.

Edwards added: "I don't even think that was the worst one - Helder's shot, it's blatant handball, you look at it back and wonder how on earth he hasn't seen that.

"But we have to put the game to bed. We had all the game after making it 1-1 and should put it to bed.

"We had a game plan and I thought we carried it out well. I'm a big believer in the fact you create your own luck.

"For whatever reason, there's just a few things that happened in this game where you're thinking 'how has this happened to us?'.

"Saying that, we should be making sure we score so those decisions don't matter, but when you're down there some things just don't go for you."