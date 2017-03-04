Wolves boss Paul Lambert: "We'll come through this"

Paul Lambert felt hard done by as Wolves slipped to a sixth consecutive defeat - and again backed his players to drag them out of trouble.

Goals from Yann Kermorgant and Paul McShane gave Reading a 2-1 victory at the Madejski.

Kermorgant's goal was a fortunate deflection and Wolves were adamant McShane was offside for the winner.

Having seen replays Lambert was also convinced Wolves should have had a penalty for handball from a Helder Costa shot, that a Romain Saiss header crossed the line and that Mike Williamson shouldn't have been given a second yellow card.

Wolves also dominated for a long spell after Ben Marshall's equaliser.

But all that was immaterial with the 2-1 reverse dropping Wolves to within just one place and one point of the bottom three, owing to Blackburn's victory over Wigan.

Lambert said: "If we keep playing that way we'll pick up points.

"We're in it with a number of teams. I don't look at us not playing well, especially today, we never deserved that.

"But when things aren't going your way you stand up to it.

"It'll turn for them, they can't keep playing like that and losing games, it's got to turn. They feel the same.

"You wouldn't have foreseen this (six defeats) happening. But I take a win the same as a defeat and don't get too high or low.

"I've no problem with the performance and you can't legislate for the goals - one's offside and one's a shot that didn't have the power to even make the line.

"But they go in. And when you're down there things go against you.

"As long as we stick together, the club, the fans, the players, we'll get out of it.

"I had a chat with the players and asked their opinion. It's the same as mine, which is good.

"If they keep the belief we'll come through it, I've got no doubt about that."

Lambert made six changes to his team, bringing in Mike Williamson and Romain Saiss for rare appearances.

He added: "I thought other lads deserved a chance and they played ever so well. Saiss came in and did great, Kortney (Hause) responded, so there were some really good performances and we had most of the game in the second half.

"I thought we embedded ourselves really well into the game from the beginning. We had the two best chances (in the first half), we should have had a penalty, I've spoken to Andrew (Madley, referee) about it, it was stonewall.

"And we've had a good goal not given, the ball bounces bang on the line and the keeper then saves it (but) he Championship doesn't have goalline technology.

"The penalty is unbelievable. But I respect Andrew, I think he's a good referee, but big moments you've got to call them right and the linesman has got to see it.

"We got our goal and looked like the team to go on and win it, then their second goal is offside.

"There's a few big decisions haven't gone our way and I thought we played a good game.

"The lads know they're playing well enough to get out of it. It's not as though we look like a team struggling for form, we just need little breaks that aren't going for us.

"The red card, when you look at it Mike's raised his hands to get out of it, the guy's never going to break and score from there with a couple of lads back.

"Mike's probably made two tackles all game and been punished."

Wolves travel to face Mick McCarthy's Ipswich Town on Tuesday evening in dire need of a victory.

The head coach added: "I think it's a good thing we've got another game so soon.

"The players realise (the situation), which is good for me. They're not telling me things I don't want to hear."