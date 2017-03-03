Paul Lambert set to make Wolves changes to stop slide

Boss Paul Lambert admits Wolves are on an alarming run of form - and has called for his team to stop the slide as soon as possible.

Wolves travel to Reading tomorrow in need of a positive result on the day that four of their relegation rivals go head to head.

Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic - both in the relegation zone - face off at Ewood Park while 21st-placed Bristol City host 19th-placed Burton Albion, with Wolves sandwiched in between those teams, two points ahead of Rovers who are 22nd.

Lambert has suggested he'll make changes at the Madejski tomorrow after five successive defeats.

Whoever he picks, the head coach is desperate to reverse his team's flagging fortunes.

"We have to stop the slide," he told the Express & Star.

"It’s an alarming run and that’s the disappointing thing. We had the euphoria of those four wins in January but I knew football could turn so that’s why I try to keep a level head.

"I try not to panic when we lose, you have to keep perspective.

"The good thing is we have a couple of games in hand – but we have to start to win.

"There are 14 games left and we need to hit the 50 point mark as quickly as we can."

Wolves are currently on 35 points and face Mick McCarthy's Ipswich Town on Tuesday night, before a home game against bottom-placed Rotherham.

Lambert added: "The players grasp the situation, they know. They’ve spoken about it. They know exactly what’s expected. If we get through this period it makes you stronger, I’ve no doubt. And then we make sure we’re never in this position again.

"I’ve said from the day I walked in the door, never be frightened to miss a chance, but make sure you get the chances.

"And don’t be frightened by it, never shy away from the ball regardless how well you’re playing.

"The message is to keep going but defend your box better and start finishing things off when you’re on top."

Wolves' home fixture against Huddersfield, due to be play this week before a postponement due to the Terriers playing an FA Cup replay against Manchester City, has been rescheduled for Tuesday April 25.

Lambert's team will now play eight games in April.