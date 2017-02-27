Wolves pair Kortney Hause and Jordan Graham 'weren't able to train'

Disciplined pair Kortney Hause and Jordan Graham weren’t in a fit enough state to train, it can be revealed.

The duo were sent home from Compton Park earlier last week by boss Paul Lambert with one of them having turned up late for training, it is believed.

Hause was dropped from the squad for Friday’s defeat to Blues at Molineux as further punishment for his indiscretion.

It’s thought the day in question came shortly after last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Chelsea, in which many considered Hause to be man of the match.

Graham has only recently returned to training after 13 months out with a serious knee injury.

Both will be available for selection again this weekend, Lambert stated on Friday, although Graham is still a number of weeks away from contention.

Lambert will take a dim view of Graham’s actions considering he’s finally back in the first-team fold. The Wolves boss sold Graham to Wolves in January 2015 when he was in charge at Villa.

The 21-year-old tweeted last week his joy at being back in training.

“Getting back involved in training today for the first time in over 13 months has to be one of the happiest days of my life,” he said.

Winger Graham made a big impact when making 12 appearances last season and was rewarded with a new contract in February 2016, shortly after suffering his cruciate knee ligament injury, tying him to Wolves until 2018 with a two-year option in the club’s favour.

England Under-21 international Hause penned a new deal at the same time, until 2019.

Lambert told the Express & Star last week that Wolves’ players would need values, respect and discipline if they were to be successful.

“It’s important everybody thinks the same and the values are the same and they get into my way of thinking. I’ve got values at the club that I want to see, with everyone respecting it, with discipline,” he said.

He added on Friday of Hause and Graham: “They let themselves down, they let the fans down, they let me down and they let their team-mates down."