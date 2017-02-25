Revealed: Kortney Hause and Jordan Graham disciplined by Wolves

Kortney Hause and Jordan Graham have both been punished by Wolves over an unspecified breach of club discipline.

Hause was dropped from the 2-1 home defeat to Blues because of the infraction.

Paul Lambert said the pair had let everyone at the club down, but wouldn't reveal what exactly they'd done.

When asked why Hause didn't feature, Lambert told the Express & Star: "The situation with Kortney is that him and Jordan Graham were disciplined by the club.

"They let themselves down, they let the fans down, they let me down and they let their team mates down.

"I won't let it happen to the club. It was disappointing, really disappointing.

"That's it, it's finished, we draw a line under it.

"Jordan's just come back from injury and Kortney will now be in contention for the next game."

Hause was arguably Wolves' man of the match in the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea last week, while Graham has just returned from 13 months out injured.

He said last week was one of the happiest days of his life when he finally returned to first-team training.