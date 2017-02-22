Dave Edwards: Wolves' derby game against Birmingham City comes at the right time

Midfielder David Edwards thinks Friday night’s West Midlands derby against Blues is the perfect game for Wolves on the back of their FA Cup defeat to Chelsea.

Wolves welcome Gianfranco Zola’s struggling team – who have lost nine out of of 14 games and won just once since he took over from Gary Rowett – to Molineux for a game being screened live on Sky television.

The last two Wolves v Blues encounters at the stadium have finished 0-0, but Paul Lambert’s team are desperate for three points to pull clear of the relegation zone.

They’re also desperate to find the back of the net. Three homes games in a week against Wigan, Newcastle and Chelsea yielded no goals and three defeats.

Wolves have saved their best performances for the FA Cup of late, pushing Chelsea all the way last weekend and of course beating Liverpool at Anfield.

Edwards says it’s imperative the team start replicating those performances in the Championship.

“Hopefully we can turn our league form around now,” he told the Express & Star.

“We’ve got a massive game at Molineux on Friday night – the best possible game we could have now is a derby game at home.

“No disrespect to other teams, it’s better that it’s a local game under the lights on a Friday.

“We’ve got to take the intensity of the Chelsea performance into that and hopefully add some goals and obviously a win.”

More than 30,000 watched Wolves take on Chelsea, the highest Molineux crowd since 1981.

With tickets being offered as half-price for Friday’s derby hopes are high for another big attendance.

“It’ll be another good crowd,” Edwards added.

“When the fans are with us like on Saturday it’s such an amazing place to play.

“We know it comes from how we play and we need to set that in the first five or 10 minutes of the game, like we did against Chelsea.

“Hopefully we start fast and get an early goal.

“We know we’re in a relegation dogfight at the moment, we need results to come quickly and then hopefully we can have an emotion-free end to the season.”

Edwards has been at Molineux for nine years now and seen plenty of managers and players come and go.

Assessing the current situation under new owners Fosun, the Wales international said he was convinced that the club would be in the Premier League inside three or four years.

But first and foremost the 31-year-old said it was crucial to secure their Championship status as soon as possible.

He added: “I’ve said before I’m adamant – and yes we’ve got a lot of work to do this year to make sure we get out of trouble – the owners aren’t going to be here for one or two years.

“With what they’re trying to do, and their success in other areas, I’m sure this club will be in the Premier League in the next three or four years.

“Hopefully I’m around to see it happen. Everything is in place now apart from the consistency on the pitch. That’s down to us.

“If we get out the mire we’re in now and get to the summer then the gaffer’s got the window to bring in a few extra bodies and get his message over to the team more.

“Then I’m sure we can have a right good go next year. But we need to stay in the division first.”