'No regrets' from Wolves' defeat to Chelsea

George Saville said there were 'no regrets' for Wolves after they bowed out of the FA Cup – but felt sick to the stomach over his early missed chance.

Wolves lost 2-0 against the superstars of Chelsea as second half goals from Pedro and Diego Costa as their memorable cup run ended at the fifth round stage.

Saville hit the post in the early stages of the match as Wolves took the game to their illustrious opponents.

And the ex-Chelsea midfielder admitted it was tough to take.

"On another day that hits the post and goes in," he said. "Instead it hits the post and comes back out.

"It's dropped quite nicely and I've hit it as clean as I can.

"I'm disappointed it's not hit the back of the net.

"I felt sick to the stomach after that. It's hard to take and it was on my mind a lot after that. But it's football – you've got to get on with it."

Saville and Wolves were applauded off the field by Molineux's biggest crowd for 36 years.

The 23-year-old said he was proud of the way the team performed.

"We pushed the top side in the country right to the end," he added.

"I wouldn't disagree that we were the best team in the first hour.

"We've come out the traps flying. For the first hour we were spot on with tactics and the level we set. I couldn't be more proud of the boys.

"All credit to us for what we've done – we've had a fantastic cup run and Chelsea have recognised that (with their team selection) and showed us a level of respect which is always nice. That's pleasing.

"We pushed them right to the end. Every single one of us ran ourselves into the ground and we've got no regrets.

"The crowd was fantastic and that pushed us. It was a fantastic occasion for all of us to be involved in.

"We've worked really hard and the energy levels from the players - and the fans - was great. I couldn't be any more proud of the boys.

"We've got to take that confidence into the league. We've gone toe to toe with the best team in the country. We've got to take that into the league and start picking up results."