Wolves vs Chelsea record's highest Molineux attendance since 1981 in FA Cup clash

Wolves have recorded their highest home attendance since 1981 after their FA Cup fifth round clash with Chelsea recorded an attendance of 30,193.

Wolves hosted Premier League leaders Chelsea in the competition after beating two other top flight outfits in Stoke and Liverpool away from home, before hitting the milestone attendance number. It was also the first sell-out of Molineux since 2014.

This makes it Wolves' highest home attendance since their FA Cup sixth round replay with Middlesbrough - a game the club won 3-1 in extra-time, which recorded a total of 40,524 in attendance.

Today's gate - 30,193



Biggest home attendance since 1981 ✅

Stadium record for the rebuilt Molineux ✅

First sell-out since 2014 ✅ — Tim Spiers (@tim_spiers_Star) February 18, 2017

Wolves' all-time record home attendance stands at 61,315, set in 1939, coincidentally also during the FA Cup - a fourth round match against Liverpool.

The club's highest league attendance came against local rivals West Brom, when Wolves were watched by 56,661 in October 1949.