FA Cup: Wolves miss out to Chelsea in historic clash

Wolves' FA Cup dream came to a crashing halt after they were beaten 2-0 by Premier League leaders Chelsea at a sold-out Molineux.

Wolves were playing in front of the biggest home attendance since the club's 1981 FA Cup sixth round replay against Middlesbrough, with 30,193 watching on during the loss.

The defeat puts an end to a historic cup run which saw Paul Lambert's team get the better of Stoke and Liverpool before missing out to Chelsea.

Fans however will be buoyed by the strong showing by Wolves, which should provide some momentum going into their huge derby game against Birmingham City, due to take place on Friday 24th February.

The loss also puts an end to all cup distractions for Wolves, meaning that they can focus on their league performances and ease fears of relegation to League One.

Wolves currently sit 19th in the Championship, five points ahead of the relegation zone.