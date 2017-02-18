Carl Ikeme: Wolves FA Cup win over Chelsea would beat Liverpool achievement

Carl Ikeme says beating Chelsea today would surpass toppling Liverpool at Anfield in the last round – and wants Wolves to do it for the fans.

Molineux could today house its biggest attendance for almost four decades with around 30,000 having snapped up tickets for the FA Cup clash.

Wolves are bidding to reach the quarter finals for the first time since 2003 and knock out their third Premier League team in three matches after wins over Stoke and Liverpool.

Ikeme missed that Anfield win through suspension but was hoping to get the nod over Harry Burgoyne.

Ahead of today's massive Molineux match he said: "We've had some good wins – Stoke away, which was a local one and then the Liverpool game even eclipsed that, if we get a good result on Saturday it'll surpass Liverpool.

"Everyone wants to play. After being out the Premier League for so long it's a game to give back to the fans, especially being at home.

"Our away support at Stoke and Liverpool were unbelievable but to get Molineux sold out, it'll be rocking and it's something for them.

"We want to give a good account of ourselves and you play any football match to win.

"There's always upsets in the Cup, as we've proved. This will be the most difficult one but it's 11 v 11 and you never know."

Ikeme could face the likes of superstars Diego Costa and Eden Hazard, with Chelsea chief Antonio Conte saying yesterday he wouldn't want all his regular going 14 days without a game.

The 30-year-old - who said doing any homework on Chelsea's superstars would be futile - believes that whoever plays the vociferous home crowd could be Wolves' trump card.

He also wants to make up for the disappointment of missing out on Anfield - although he still made the most of the day, cheering the players on via his rather excitable radio commentary.

"It was disappointing not to play," Ikeme said. "I was more disappointed earlier in the week, but I supported the lads and still had a great experience going up there as part of the squad and as a fan.

I had a great time doing the radio commentary and got a bit excited!"

"You sometimes look at penalties before the games. But in general you can't really assume where the ball's going as a goalkeeper because if thy put it the other way you can't come out and say I watched him on Match of the Day and he always goes left when he's through on goal!

"You just hope you make the right decisions on the day.

"The fans could be massive. It's up to us to produce good moments on the pitch.

"When Molineux is full capacity it is rocking and it's a tough place for people to come.

"The atmosphere will be incredible."

If selected the Nigeria international will look to use all his experience to help Wolves through.

He said age makes him appreciate the big occasions more – and knows that a victory today will go down in history.

"I think you enjoy it more. If you're younger you'd be more nervous. These are the games you want to play, if you young you maybe take it for granted at times.

"Your family comes to most games but your extended family comes to games like this – I've had a couple of ticket requests this week!

"In recent history, since I've been here our cup form has been horrific!

"Where the club is at the minute, the two results we've had have been massive. If we win this as well it'll be something remembered for a long time. To be part of that would be huge."