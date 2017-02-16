facebook icon twitter icon
Jordan Graham gives Paul Lambert huge boost after returning to Wolves training

Jordan Graham has tweeted his delight at being back in Wolves training as he edges towards a Molineux comeback.

Graham is edging closer to a Wolves return.

Graham has been out of action for more than a year with a cruciate knee ligament injury.

He went back under the knife last summer for a clean-up operation and has suffered a couple of minor niggling issues since, not related to his knee.

But he's now tweeted claiming it's been 'one of the happiest days' of his life as he made his training comeback.

Graham was one of three Wolves players to suffer a cruciate knee ligament injury, alongside now-fit Nouha Dicko and still absent Michal Zyro.

He suffered the injury during Wolves’ 3-1 home defeat to Cardiff in January 2016 and his loss was keenly felt during the final months of last season.

As a mark of the impact he made in a such a short space of time, Graham was fourth in the voting for the fans’ player of the season award at the end of the campaign.

