Paul Lambert angry with Wolves players after Wigan defeat

Wolves boss Paul Lambert said he was angry with his team after they lost 1-0 at home to struggling Wigan Athletic.

Jake Buxton's late winner gave the Latics all three points on a night when Wolves created precious few opportunities.

It was their fourth defeat in five Championship matches.

And Lambert fumed: "I'm angry and disappointed.

"I thought the first half was the catalyst - we were far too slow and defended too deep.

"We were waiting for things to happen rather than going to make things happen.

"We never did enough, enough's for sure. It's disappointing.

"We got a bit in the second half but nothing major. Carl Ikeme's not made any saves, again, and we've ended up losing two games (including Saturday's defeat to Newcastle)

"It wasn't good enough, that's the bottom line. We didn't go enough defensively or offensively.

"We just have to keep working hard on the training pitch and hopefully it'll turn.

"I could absolutely understand the boos from the fans. If we don't perform that's what happens.

"We have to get back to what we were doing for the Barnsley game, which was the last game we won.

"The home form has to get better. It's vital. We have to give the fans something back.

"We were too passive, we didn't dominate the ball, we weren't aggressive enough with or without the ball."

The only positives were the performances of youngsters Bright Enobakhare and Connor Ronan, with the latter making his Molineux debut. Fellow teenager Morgan Gibbs-White made his Championship bow from the bench.

Lambert, who must now raise his team for Saturday's big FA Cup visit of Premier League leaders Chelsea, added: "Connor Ronan was very good. I've said before he'll have a big career in the game. His general game was outstanding.

"The youngsters were great. Bright's been really consistent for me as well. But we lost the game and we've got to do a lot better."

"We're going to have to come through it. It makes you strong and resolute and makes you appreciate things aren't always going to go your way.

"We're a young side but they'll come through it. When we look back we'll realise you learn a lot from getting beat."

Nouha Dicko missed the game with a hamstring problem, while Ben Marshall was handed his full Wolves debut at right back.

Lambert added of the pair: "Dicko had a little hamstring thing, he tried it this morning and it was a bit tight. If we'd risked him there was a danger he could be out.

"Ben's still got to get fit, which he knows as well. There were some good moments and things he can improve on. Long term Ben will be a good player for this club."