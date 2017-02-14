Lee Evans 'over the moon' with Wolves deal as he targets regular starting spot

Wolves midfielder Lee Evans says he's over the moon after penning a new three-and-a-half year contract.

The 22-year-old's previous deal was due to expire this summer, although Wolves had the option of extending it by a year.

However the club have moved to tie the Welshman down to a long-term deal.

"I'm over the moon. We've been talking about it for the past couple of months, it's been an ongoing process.

"I'm delighted to get it sorted out and get some security for me and my family. I'm buzzing.

"It was important to get as long as I could, especially at such a massive football club - you want to be here as long as you can.

"I'm really happy."

Evans moved from Newport County in January 2013 and has made 59 appearances in gold and black.

A loan spell at League One side Bradford City last season proved productive and Evans believes his year in Yorkshire has improved him as a player and a person.

"The loan spell last year was massive for me," he said. "For two years before at Wolves I’d played the first 20 games and not seen a lot after.

"So to go to Bradford and play the whole season was hugely beneficial for me.

"It really made me mature as well, being away from home and all the way up north – nice and cold up there!

"It’s helped me as a player. I feel like I belong at Championship level now but I’ve got a lot to prove, I’m still young, I still haven’t played loads of games at this level, but the more I play well the more confidence I’ll get.

"The contract was one of my targets for the season. I wanted to get my future sorted.

"It’s an honour for me to play for Wolves every time I put the shirt on. To be able to sign for three and a half years is great news for me and my family."

Evans recently returned from injury after spending almost five months on the sidelines.

He made his comeback when playing a starring role in the FA Cup win at Stoke and followed that up with another stellar performance during the 2-1 win over Liverpool at Anfield in the next round.

He's made 10 appearances in total this season, including the second half against Newcastle on Saturday after replacing the concussed Jack Price.

Now he wants to earn a regular starting spot in Paul Lambert's midfield.

"Personally the target is just to play as much as I can," Evans added.

"If I didn't feel I could play for this club I wouldn't sign a new contract.

"The season's been really stop start. I got injured in the Birmingham game (in August) then I've had a frustrating couple of months with my injury.

"Now it's about getting as fit as I can and getting in the team week in, week out.

"The manager has given us all a big boost. He’s given belief in me every time I’ve gone out on the pitch.

"I’ve only been bit-part since my injury but I’ll be looking to make a bigger impression on him and try and play week in week out."