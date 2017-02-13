Wolves fans should be investigated over Jonjo Shelvey treatment says Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has called for the FA to investigate Wolves fans for the stick they gave Jonjo Shelvey at Molineux on Saturday.

Shelvey – who was suspended for five matches after being found guilty of racially abusing Wolves' Romain Saiss last September – was booed throughout Newcastle's 1-0 win and the Wolves supporters directed several chants at him.

Benitez believes fans should 'have more respect' and that the FA should look into what was said.

"One thing the FA has to maybe consider is what the fans were saying," Benitez said.

When asked if the FA should look at it, Benitez replied: "Maybe, to control what the fans say and have more respect."

It's not clear what chants in particular Benitez was referring to.

Shelvey's team mate Jamaal Lascelles said it was 'terrible' that the midfielder had been banned in the first place.

He revealed that a number of Newcastle players had urged Shelvey to 'keep his head' at Molineux, with Lascelles himself telling Shelvey to 'embarrass' the Wolves fans with a good performance.

"He handled it really well," Magpies captain Lascelles said. "From what happened last time, it was terrible what happened to him. It should never have happened. Jonjo is not that type of person.

"But it happened and he has come here. A few of us told him to keep his head because they might try and do it again.

"I just said 'play your football and you can embarrass them by being the best player on the pitch' and that is exactly what he did.

"Credit to him, he is a smart lad. He kept a cool head."

Aleksandar Mitrovic controversially scored the winning goal minutes after he avoided a second yellow card for a foul on Carl Ikeme.

Benitez withdrew the striker at half time, which Mitrovic later admitted was the right thing to do.

Benitez said: "We could see today the atmosphere was not ideal for him and we needed to be sure we were protecting him and protecting the team at the same time.

And Lascelles added of the incident: "He was just going for the ball. A defender has shoved him in the back and that made Mitrovic run into the goalkeeper.

"There was no malice."