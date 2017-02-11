Paul Lambert relishing run of big games for Wolves

Boss Paul Lambert is relishing a run of big games for Wolves – as he eyes up big changes for the club on and off the field.

Wolves face league leaders Newcastle today to begin a five-match Molineux sequence that includes fixtures against Chelsea and local rivals Blues.

The head coach, who warned his players from having one eye on the Chelsea FA Cup clash next weekend, is pleased with Wolves' recent form.

But he suggested there's plenty of work for the club to do in the long term.

"I think there’s still a lot of things that need to be addressed, on and off the pitch," he said.

"But it takes time. I know exactly what I want and my vision of it.

"I can see in my own mind what I want. Whether it comes to fruition, I’m sure we’ll have those discussions with Kevin (Thelwell) and the owners.

"The important thing for me is that everyone sings from the same hymn sheet and that everybody’s transparent with where we’re going as a club.

"For us to have success as a football club we have to go the same way. If you get that you’re halfway there.

"Hopefully that’s what happens. There are lots of things I want to implement here and we need to speak about.

"But the club’s got a great infrastructure."

After four away games in succession Wolves now have five at home. Lambert is pleased to be back at Molineux – but doesn't want the players to have one eye on next week's game against Chelsea.

"I think human nature dictates, it’s like anything, that they have one eye on it but hopefully not," he said. "You’re never quite sure what people are thinking.

"But I’d like to think we’re ready for Newcastle.

"At the minute the games are really big for us – but they’re great games to be involved in.

"We seem to love the bigger game. It’s good to be at home because that’s where you get your most support.

"We’re equally strong at home than away from home."