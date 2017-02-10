Wolves boss Paul Lambert: Forget about Jonjo Shelvey

Paul Lambert has urged his players to focus on tomorrow's game – and not be distracted by Jonjo Shelvey facing Wolves again.

Shelvey was banned for five matches and fined £100,000 after being found guilty of racially abusing Romain Saiss during Wolves' 2-0 win over Newcastle in September.

Three Wolves players – Matt Doherty, Dominic Iorfa and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson – gave evidence at an FA hearing that Shelvey had used derogatory racist language towards Saiss in the aftermath of Vernon Anita's red card at St James's Park.

Midfielder Shelvey is sure to get a hostile reception when the teams meet again at Molineux tomorrow.

But Lambert wants 100 per cent concentration from his players as he seeks for Wolves to bounce back from their defeat to Burton.

"I wasn’t here, I know little bits of what happened but for me it’s a game of football that we’ll play to win," Lambert told the Express & Star.

"I don’t get too caught up in these things. What happened in the past has happened, I wasn’t here and can only go on what people have told me.

"They were protecting their team mate, quite rightly so. Like I say I don’t know what was said as such, in depth, but you would expect them to protect their team mate. And Romain’s a really nice guy.

"The message would be to focus on the game, don’t worry about anything else, just play your game as you have done. Just focus on the game."

Saiss is available for selection again after resuming training following the African Cup of Nations.

Lambert said of his chances of playing tomorrow: "He’s trained this week. We’ll see how he does. If it’s not this week it could be Wigan, or Chelsea.

"The lad’s just come back from a gruelling period, plus the team’s playing well. There are lads who I’ve left out who’ve been playing well."

Former Newcastle defender Mike Williamson is also back in training after a minor groin injury, but like Saiss he's unlikely to feature.

Lambert added: "Mike has trained for one or two days last week and again this week.

"Again, it’s just about catching up with game time."