Wolves transfer news: Ben Marshall seals late £1.2m switch to Molineux

Wolves finally landed their man after beating the transfer deadline to sign Ben Marshall for £1.2million.

The 25-year-old - who plays at right back or on the wing - was finally snared from Blackburn at 10.30pm last night.

Wolves had waited all month for Rovers to lower their asking price - with the Lancashire club holding out for nearer £2m.

First team coach Paul Lambert said Marshall, who has 309 career appearances under his belt, had the ability to be a fantastic player for Wolves.

"I think it's a huge thing for the football club. We need a squad that's going to be balanced. Ben, who I've worked with, is a terrific offensive player.

"He can play in defence and anywhere across the front, so you've got versatility as well.

"He can play anywhere across the two wide areas, in behind or right back where he was terrific for me at Blackburn.

"I know him as a character, I know him as a guy, like Andi Weimann I know what I'll get.

"He's a really good player. He'll be a welcome addition, I know exactly what I can do.

"And with the results at the minute he's going to have to fight to get in.

"We've got a really good side and he'll have to embrace that. I think the fans will love him."

Marshall said Wolves were a 'massive club' going in the right direction.

“I enjoyed my time working with (Lambert at Blackburn) and so getting another opportunity to do that here is something I am really looking forward to.

“So the move ticked all the boxes and it is something that feels right.

“It looks like Wolves are going to be a strong moving forwards.

“It has been a long transfer window for me and I think Wolves have been interested in me for a while.

“As soon as I knew they were keen then I wanted to come and thankfully the deal has now been done.

“There were times when I didn’t think it was going to happen but now it has all gone through and I can’t wait to get cracking.

“I was buying a bit of lunch in the supermarket today when I got the phone call and so then I got straight in the car to get down here.

“I’ve got some very good memories at Blackburn.

“It’s not been too great in recent weeks but I will also be thankful to Blackburn who have been good with me and good for my career.

“I’m happy to play in different positions.

“It is something that I have been doing for a few seasons now and just comes naturally to me.

“I’m looking forward to getting back out there on the pitch but I’ve not been in training for a couple of weeks now.

“I have been keeping myself ticking over but I probably need to get back in and get some fitness work done.

“Obviously it will be up to the gaffer but I am ready to do whatever is needed and will be looking forward to getting out there again and playing for Wolves.”

Marshall was Wolves' only signing on deadline day but four players moved out on loan.

Joao Teixeira's sub-loan move to Nottingham Forest was completed, while youngsters Will Randall, Aaron Simpson and Sylvain Deslandes moved to Walsall, Portsmouth and Bury respectively until the end of the season.