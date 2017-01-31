Paul Lambert guards against a Wolves FA Cup heroics hangover

Nothing says ‘back down to earth’ like a trip to Barnsley on a Tuesday night.

Just 72 hours after their Anfield heroics, Wolves travel to Yorkshire hoping to ride the wave of ecstasy from that Liverpool win and pick up three points in the Championship.

With Paul Lambert’s team still only seven points ahead of the drop zone, winning more games than not over the next few weeks will be important, especially with games against strugglers Burton (Saturday) and Wigan (February 14) on the horizon.

Barnsley inflicted Wolves’ heaviest defeat of the season in the reverse fixture, thrashing Walter Zenga’s side 4-0 at Molineux back in September.

Lambert certainly doesn’t foresee a result a like that tonight. Although he said he’d have to be mindful of tired legs and tired minds after the Liverpool win.

After Wolves’ emotionally draining 4-4 draw at Fulham, they produced their worst performance under Lambert in a miserable 2-1 loss at Cardiff three days later.

“This is the same situation,” Lambert said. “It’s something I’ll be wary of.

“We go there in really good confidence and form.

“The players were in on Sunday and Monday, so we’ll see how they are.

“It’s not just tired limbs – it’s the emotion of the game.

“It’s something I’ll have to look at. But I expect whoever plays to give everything.

“The Liverpool game had incredible emotion. I’ve looked at all the stats, the intensity, the running we had to do without the ball and the emotion of the whole game was at another level.

“But if you want to play big-time football that’s every week.

“My job is to get a team that’s good enough to beat Barnsley.”

Lambert has hailed the Liverpool win as the best FA Cup victory of his career.

Of Wolves’ tremendous Anfield workload, he said: “Everybody, the back four, the midfield lads and the strikers were all fantastic without the ball.

“And we were a threat with the ball.

“You saw with the one when George Saville made the run in the last few minutes and lay on the ground for a couple of seconds, and I’m screaming for him to get back and he’s running on empty! Saville was top drawer.”

Lambert confirmed that Andy Lonergan was fit to play, but that Harry Burgoyne was chosen ahead of him.

“Andy is just back, he’s not played any games,” Lambert added. “He hasn’t been training for long, Harry’s match fit and we went with him – he deserved to be in.”

Helder Costa starred again at Anfield and nearly scored a wondergoal when he ran 70 yards before shooting just wide.

“If that goes in, we all leave the building,” Lambert joked.

“He’s probably one of the best ball carriers I’ve seen in a long time.

“If he’s finished that off it was probably up there with the Giggs one.

“It was unbelievable.

“I need to see how he is (for tonight). He was absolutely knackered, as they say in Scotland.

“His energy level and ball carrying was incredibly high.

“We’ve got to watch him because he’s played a lot of games.”