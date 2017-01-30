Wolves await FA Cup draw - as they savour an unforgettable day at Liverpool

Wolves will tonight find out their next opponents in the FA Cup – as their Anfield heroes hailed an unforgettable day.

A magnificent 2-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday has put Wolves in the fifth round for the first time since 2008.

The draw takes place live on BBC One at 7.20pm this evening. Wolves could face the likes of Premier League giants Chelsea, Arsenal or Manchester City, or face a non-league minnow in Sutton United or Lincoln City.

Goals from Richard Stearman and Andreas Weimann gave them their biggest FA Cup win since beating Newcastle United in 2003.

More than 8,000 packed out one end of Anfield and there were delirious scenes at full time.

Boss Paul Lambert said his players would be 'revered' by supporters for decades to come for their Merseyside heroics.

"When you see scenes like that at the end it makes it all worthwhile," Lambert said. It is not about money and cars and houses. Days like that make it.

"Your career is over in a 15 year spell and when you get crowds and games like that … my lads will never forget that day and they will be revered for coming to Anfield and winning 15, 20 years down the line.

"They will be revered for a long, long time."

Until earlier this month Wolves hadn't won an FA Cup game for six years.

But they have now beaten two Premier League sides away from home in the space of three weeks, having knocked Stoke City out too.

Man of the match Stearman was part of the last Wolves team to win at Anfield in a 2010 Premier League game.

The defender, who notched his first Wolves goal since March 2014, said his eyes lit up when Helder Costa's free kick came his way in the first minute of the game.

"All I had to do was concentrate on keeping it down and getting it across the keeper," he said of his early stunner.

"It was all incredible – probably one of the best feelings I've had as a Wolves player or in any shirt.

"To score at Anfield and win a game in front of the Kop is incredible. I can't believe it.

"We thoroughly deserved the win.

"Eddo (David Edwards) made a point of telling the boys and the kids that were on the bench that it's not often we're going to be here, so take it all in, enjoy your day and make sure if you get on, do it right and perform.

"In the dressing room it was an incredible atmosphere and we told the lads to remember this feeling because it's not going to come around too often.

“It's been a while (since his last goal). One of the big things about coming back to Wolves was I was desperate to feel that goalscoring feeling in the shirt again.

“This was my day in front of the Kop. It was probably a good thing it wasn't in front of our fans because I would have been in there with them!

And with Wolves just two wins from a Wembley semi-final, Stearman said of them going on a cup run: "You never know! We've been terrible in the cups – I think this is the furthest we've been since I've been here anyway so why not?"